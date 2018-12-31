Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has said its expectation in 2019 is that credible people should be voted into office across the country.

CBCN President, Most Revd (Dr) Augustine Akubeze, in a telephone interview with our correspondent, also said the conference wanted Nigerians to vote for people who could protect life and property.

Akubeze bemoaned the spate of killings across the country, insisting that there was the need to vote for people who could protect life and property.

The Catholic Archbishop of Benin said: “I want everybody to come out and vote in credible candidates because that is the only weapon we have in order to make sure that credible people are the ones leading us.

“We want to pay attention to those we vote for. Are they credible or are they just people who would want to come and do what they like?

“Are they people who believe that leadership is for service? Because if you don’t believe that leadership is for service, the thing is that you serve yourself and in the course of serving yourself, you oppress the people.

“We should also vote for those who will ensure that people get their rights – men and women who will ensure that everybody gets their rights and who will ensure freedom of religion. That if you are in one religion, you will not be discriminated against.”

Akubeze further said the CBCN expected Nigerians to vote for a government that would protect life and property.

According to Akubeze, “part of government’s job is to protect life and property. But if we vote people who can’t protect life and property, then, see all the killings going on in the country now.

“There is too much killing in our land. And then, we need people that will respect life and stop all these killings in our land. That is all,” Akubeze declared.