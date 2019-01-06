Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The factional governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, has vowed that the party will resist any plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the general elections in the state.

Adebutu, who alleged that APC had perfected strategies to skew the elections in its favour, declared that efforts had been put in place by the PDP in Ogun to neutralise any rigging formular by the ruling party.

According to him, PDP members in the state had been sensitised and would be mobilised to monitor proceedings at various polling centres to prevent any manipulation by the ruling party.

Adebutu, spoke with newsmen after a meeting of interest groups and organisations working in support of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, held at the weekend in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

READ ALSO 2019: Fayemi’s wife leads Buhari’s re-election campaign in Ekiti

The federal lawmaker observed that the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the amended Electoral Bill into law, planned elongation of tenure of the police IG and the alleged compromise of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), were clear indicators that APC was not ready for free and fair elections later in the year.

He equally accused the ruling party of fanning the embers of discord in the PDP, particularly in Ogun State, in order to further weaken it ahead of the poll, noting that its antics and political manoeuvring couldn’t stop PDP from winning both the presidential and governorship elections.

He disclosed that PDP would storm every house in Ogun State with 50,000 foot soldiers to canvass votes for Atiku and himself ahead of the March 2 gubernatorial election in the state.

“These 50,000 canvassers will operate in the manner of the members of the Jehovah Witnesses, reputed for their persistent and persevering culture of going from house-to-house preaching and winning converts to their fold,” he added.

Adebutu, whose candidacy was mired in legal dispute initiated by another gubernatorial candidate of PDP in the state, Senator Buruji Kashamu, however, expressed the confidence that he would succeed Governor Ibikunle Amosun come May 29, pledging to deliver quality governance to the people of Ogun State, if elected governor.