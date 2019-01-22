Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has insisted that it has not and will never endorse any candidates in the forthcoming presidential election.

CAN, late last year, met and interacted with some leading presidential candidates in Abuja, and presented its position on the state of the nation and got their manifestoes and programmes. But no one was endorsed at the end of the meeting.

It insisted that it’s apolitical, non-partisan and impartial, but working assiduously to sensitise its members to make informed choices during the general elections which will start in February.

CANs Secretary-General, Joseph Daramola, noted in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, that its members cut across all political divides and some of them are even contesting for one post or the other including the presidential election.

He said: “The idea of endorsing any candidate as a favourite does not arise. We have not and will not do that for any reason. CAN stands for a credible, fair and violence-free election.

“We would rather queue behind any candidate that exhibits godliness, trustworthiness, sincerity of purpose, decency, patriotism, a true commitment to national service and who has shown care for the Christian community over the years.

“We urge candidates to show maturity, leadership, sportsmanship and eschew electoral malpractices and violence in whatever form. They should also call their followers to order and ensure they all operate within the framework of the law. Voter intimidation and vote-buying are anathema to democratic governance and should never be allowed.”

CAN said that the Christian community was deeply concerned about the misfortunes that visited the Nigerian state in recent years. And the concerns, which must never be swept under the carpet, make the strongest case for setting a standard for how responsible and well-meaning Nigerians should vote in 2019.

It enjoined Christians to ensure they are in possession of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and use sound judgment in voting, ensuring that sentiments are eschewed and wisdom is applied in making the decision on the ballot paper.