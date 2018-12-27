Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Ben Bako was a teacher, a television producer, erstwhile commissioner of Information in Kaduna State and now one of the spokesmen of Isa Ashiru campaign organisation. He speaks on the party’s readiness to sack El-Rufai next year.

Why do you want Kaduna people to vote for your candidate, Isa Ashiru?

He is the preferred candidate for so many reasons. We have over 90 political parties in the country today. Kaduna State is the cradle of civilisation in Northern Nigeria and Nigeria by extension when it comes to administration. Before now, people from other states have come to Kaduna to borrow from administrative, strategy and governance as well.

Yes, between 1999 and 2015, PDP led Kaduna State from Ahmed Makarfi to Namadi Sambo to Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa (late) and Alhaji Mukhtar Ramalan Yero. We had four governors in a span of 16 years and they have left enduring legacies in Kaduna State. When we talk about infrastructure development, human capital development, promotion of peace and peace building, job creation and wealth creation at the same time are some of the areas PDP left its step in the sand of time.

Development has more than one definition. To many, infrastructure development is development they want. To others, human development, to some it is capital development and to some, it is peace which is abstract because you cannot touch it but you can feel it. So, looking at all these and based on what we have witnessed in the state since APC got the chance to lead, I think my principal Isa Ashiru, remains the preferred candidate. He has been part and parcel of history I relayed earlier. His participation in the history of the previous 16 years has equipped him of what it entails to provide leadership for the people of Kaduna State.

People in the state are seeing your party, PDP, as being unserious because you have been quiet. Is that not dangerous for the party trying to battle an incumbent who has everything at its disposal for free?

That was very exciting question. You see, election is not about noise but strategies. What noise is the APC making? It is the blame game. Tell me one statement APC will make in their campaign without referring to 16 years of PDP? So, can we call that campaign? We are talking about issue based campaign, but the APC is not doing that.

But then, yesterday is important in history and talking about the issue based campaign, in your view, which area is APC not doing well?

Okay, in 2014, prior to the election of 2015 in Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai promised the people of Kaduna State that there was going to be a change. Change for good. He talked about creating job opportunities. He talked about making Kaduna grate again. He has talked about reforming the educational sector for the good of all. He talked about fighting corruption. These were premises upon which the people voted him. As it is today, I am putting him on the scale of the items I have pronounced, which of them has he delivered satisfactorily?

Is it the reform in education where he claimed that the children of the poor including his children will go to public school because he would have upgraded and reformed the public schools in such a way that nobody will take his child to private school? As at today, how many of his children attend public school either at primary or secondary level? None! Tell me one of his commissioners’ children that are attending public school? What people expected was that, he was going to reform education probably the curriculum content, not to go and paint the classrooms or change the roof and paint it in another colour and come out to tell us he’s reforming education. Over 22, 000 teachers were sacked and recruiting another huge number at the same time, what do you call that?