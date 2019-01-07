The past approximately 16 years’ consecutive governorship of Abia State by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been the most disastrous in the country’s history in terms of holistic growth and developmental parameters and leadership paradigm.

In fact it is believed by most Abians that the state which is supposed to be God’s Own State and number one in the country seems to be cursed considering the poverty of administration since 2007 till date. The state remains the least developed nationwide and most indebted to civil servants, pensioners and multifarious institutions.

Comparatively speaking, most other PDP states in the South East and South South have not performed creditably overall, but there is a semblance of marginal human developmental and infrastructural renewal which Abia has never experienced in the past 16 years.

The current governor of the state, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, is incontrovertibly and publicly acclaimed a surrogate of the former governor Theodore Ahamefule Orji. Because of the disaster that this godfather was in the state, there is no expectation whatsoever that there would ever be any tangential improvement in the profile of the state as long as it remains in the asphyxiating stranglehold of the PDP. The only way to extricate Abia State from this suffocative trend is to vote out PDP by all means. This chronicle will not be complete without a passing reference to the 1999-2007 tenure of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu as governor of the state. Indeed, there is no basis for comparison between his illuminative administration and those of his darkish successors. He may not have scored A’s in all departments, but obtained B’s mostly.