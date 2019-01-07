Dr. Alex Otti… won in the last dispensation (in 2015), but evil forces aided and abetted by unprecedented judicial rascality denied him his mandate.
Ebere Wabara
The past approximately 16 years’ consecutive governorship of Abia State by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been the most disastrous in the country’s history in terms of holistic growth and developmental parameters and leadership paradigm.
Abia is stinking – Alex Otti, APGA guber candidate
In fact it is believed by most Abians that the state which is supposed to be God’s Own State and number one in the country seems to be cursed considering the poverty of administration since 2007 till date. The state remains the least developed nationwide and most indebted to civil servants, pensioners and multifarious institutions.
Comparatively speaking, most other PDP states in the South East and South South have not performed creditably overall, but there is a semblance of marginal human developmental and infrastructural renewal which Abia has never experienced in the past 16 years.
The current governor of the state, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, is incontrovertibly and publicly acclaimed a surrogate of the former governor Theodore Ahamefule Orji. Because of the disaster that this godfather was in the state, there is no expectation whatsoever that there would ever be any tangential improvement in the profile of the state as long as it remains in the asphyxiating stranglehold of the PDP. The only way to extricate Abia State from this suffocative trend is to vote out PDP by all means. This chronicle will not be complete without a passing reference to the 1999-2007 tenure of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu as governor of the state. Indeed, there is no basis for comparison between his illuminative administration and those of his darkish successors. He may not have scored A’s in all departments, but obtained B’s mostly.
The major critical grouse people have about our principal is that he foisted T. A. Orji on Abians against all vindicated oppositional stakeholders. It is on record that this is the greatest political blunder that the erstwhile “Action Governor” has ever committed. Of course, never again will such a tragedy take place in the state in our generation.
I do not want to rehash the laudatory things I had written about OUK on grounds of his quintessential achievements in his first term as governor and published in The Post Express years before I started working in this medium and we eventually met. If anyone is interested, the publication is still with me and in the National Library, Lagos. In fact, there is a debate that Dr. Kalu did far better in his first term than his second coming. Even at that, his encore is still thousands of miles away from the paucity of leadership by those who succeeded him.
Unlike Dr. Kalu, T. A. Orji excelled in propaganda, deception, falsehood, lies, photoshop deployment, witch-hunt, dehumanization, demonization and abduction of journalists, among other atrocities. From the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), our own party, comes our governorship candidate for Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, a first-class economist that will liberate us from years of the PDP misrule. He won in the last dispensation (in 2015), but evil forces aided and abetted by unprecedented judicial rascality denied him his mandate.
Otti’s vision is “to restore the glory of Abia and make her truly number one state in Nigeria, as really God’s Own State”; while our mission is “to establish a responsive, efficient and accountable government that will sustainably develop Abia State for the welfare, security and progress of all Abians.” Going by Otti’s robust and profound pedigree, his anticipated governorship accountabilities—which are interminably unlimited—are the following anchors and levers: industrialization and SMES; trade and commerce; agriculture and agro processing; sports, entertainment and tourism; and energy.
Issuing from the above, the drivers would be: social welfare and planning; healthcare; the environment; urban renewal, rural development and infrastructure; education; ICT; transport; the civil service; public accountability and good governance; and resource mobilization and funding. Otti symbolizes hope in these areas: regular salaries and wages to public workers and retirees; safe and secure Abia; employment and empowerment for the youth and women; and restoration of Abia as the hub of innovation, industry, trade and commerce in West Africa. Space constraint will not allow me to itemize the totality of the redemption package.
For those who may not know Otti, the following few lines will suffice. Dr. Otti’s passion for quintessence in all departments of life smacks of existential fanaticism that clearly domesticates survivalist responsibility. He does not subscribe to short-cuts. A new kid on the political turf whose triumphant attitudinal disposition to life is universal, Dr. Otti goes for the summit with superlative anchorage.
No half measures in any circumstance. He believes nothing is impossible in this world. That is his philosophy of life. All challenges are surmountable hence he does not take impossibility for an answer. To him, everything is doable as long as you put your mind to it. That is his unimpeachable resolution! This same doggedness applies to his quest for Abia governorship, sooner than later.
The superfluity of his philanthropy, which transcends consanguinity, is such that he does not like seeing people suffering. There have been instances where he met less-privileged members of the society in sorry situations and had to intervene with alacrity in changing their lives. He does this without any class or other extraneous considerations. This economic wizard’s generosity is breathtaking. Even without having met him, I have benefited immensely from him doubly.
Nothing makes this entrepreneurial whiz-kid happy as diligence, which explains the robustness of his passion for hard work by those privileged to be associated with him. Dr. Otti has fertilized and watered innumerable private initiatives of people who have come his way over the years from all walks of life. His accommodative organizational capacity is unparalleled in this part of the world. The testimonious declarations you digest here are factual beneficent attestations to this astute world-class financial expert who has an uncanny penchant for transforming dormant businesses.
Another intriguing aspect of this consummate humanist is his quintessential humility and simplicity. Overall, Dr. Otti, an unprecedented visionary symbol, has a profundity of energy, enthusiasm and empathy running in his veins. At times, those who know him closely wonder whether he would ever retire from economic and financial activism.
This is hoping that this intervention will not turn out to be an unauthorized and sketchy biography of this colossus! Another amazing aspect of Dr. Otti is the depth of cerebral endowments that startle everyone. My colleague and sister, Ijeoma Nwaogwugwu, reaffirmed this in her damning comparative analysis between Dr. Otti and the outgoing stooge there pursuant to the 2015 governorship poll in Abia State.
His intelligence quotient that underpins his thought processes as applied during public interactive sessions with him is unimaginable. He has ideas about virtually everything in this world and talks confidently about them. If you are not knowledgeable about issues, you had better not confer with him on anything! Otherwise, you will leave him in no doubt about your vacuity.
