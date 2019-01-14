Chukwudi Nweje

Professor Chidi Odinkalu is the former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). He speaks about Nigeria’s lost opportunity to legitimise innovations to enhance credibility of the elections, possible dangers lurking around 2019 and need for vigilance.

2019 is a significant year for Nigeria. It is the 20th anniversary of the return to civil rule and also an election year. How do you firstly assess the two decades of democracy in the country, and secondly, what is your expectation as we go to the polls?

The year 2019 is indeed significant for Nigeria for two reasons not one. In February, the country will have the fifth in the cycle of elections since 1999 to determine who governs Nigeria and under what programme. That is a significant milestone. It is the longest period of unbroken civilian rule in the country, much longer than any period of unbroken civil or military rule. That is one. The second is 19 July 2019 will make it 10 years since the police extrajudicially executed Mohammed Yusuf, founder of the Boko Haram movement. It is not out of place to speculate that his followers may seek to use that anniversary to up the ante or enact some spectaculars. The anniversary of Yusuf’s murder will come shortly after the inauguration of the government that will result from the first. These are two good reasons why 2019 is a year in which Nigerians should be vigilant.

Prior to now, Nigerians were expectant that the Electoral amendment bill would bring some level of credibility to elections in the country. As it turns out, President Muhammadu Buhari withheld assent to the bill four times. How do you think this would impact the general election?

The president repeatedly withheld assent, in the full knowledge, I suspect, that the National Assembly did not have the arithmetic to override him. That has proved to be the case. If he had calculated that the National Assembly could override him, my sense is that he would have been more conciliatory in the way he went about the vetoes. As it is, we have lost the opportunity to bed in legislatively some of the innovations that enhanced the credibility of the elections in 2015. The electronic transmission of results from the polling units to central collation, for instance, would have been a major advance in ensuring more credible polls. As it is, INEC will now be compelled to organise the elections on the basis of the 2015 Electoral Act but with a much more constrained administrative and legal atmosphere. INEC is more poorly funded at the moment, the jurisprudence from the 2015 cycle of elections panned some of its innovations and the conflict and security environment in the country is much worse.

There are concerns over the security situation in the country, which INEC has also acknowledged. The fear of an imminent strike by organised labour is also there and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is on strike. In all these, some people insinuate there is a ploy to cause confusion and have the election postponed. What is your take on that line of reasoning?

Nigeria’s elections have historically been tensed and violent. In 2011, if you recall, the then President Goodluck Jonathan constituted the Sheik Lemu Panel to look into the post-election violence. The panel in its report traced the history of election-related violence in Nigeria back to the first elections in the colonial territory in 1922. It said violence had become a culture of elections in Nigeria and the nature of this violence evolves from election to election. What we have done at the level of civil society in the #NigeriaMourns Coalition is to set up a Violent Incidents and Election Atrocity Fusion Centre (VIEAFUC) to track what could happen with violence and try and prepare for the possibility of making those who want to profit from it realise that there could be a high price for that in this cycle.