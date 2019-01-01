Bliss it is to be alive. That,I believe, will be the reaction of a lot of Nigerians as the much awaited 2019 has finally dawned. It has arrived with so much eagerness and nervy feelings. It’s not for nothing. It’s an election year with so much uncertainties, insecurity and divisions in the country like never before. Each is fraught with danger politically. Make no mistake about it. We have entered 2019 under unique circumstances of 2018. If we may ask in retrospect: What really made 2018 awful? And, is there anything good we can truly say? Yes, of course! We are alive. 2018 got us out of 2017, the year we were told we exited recession. But there are stormy clouds ahead, financial experts have warned. It is so because no nation, governed by responsible leaders can escape responsibilities. Responsibilities abandoned today will return as more acute crises tomorrow. That is one of the lessons of 2018. 2018: PDP’s year of tribulations, triumphs Sometimes, recalling key events that shaped a particular year can give some physical vertigo. Looked from every angle that matters, 2018 was an outrageous year, a kind of year that makes you hunger for good news in 2019. Looking back, 2018 was a tough one when our worries came in torrents. They rattled down everyone’s nerve paths. It was a year we were told the grim truth that Nigeria has become ‘home’ to the highest number of world’s very poor people. Indeed, it was a cold and forbidden picture of who we truly are, a nation stratified by huge economic inequality.

If that message was not enough bad news, Nigeria in 2018 was rated the ‘extreme poverty capital of the world’. We beat India to carry the inglorious prize. We collectively lived dangerously in 2018, as insecurity reached a frightening level. Insurgency squeezed us into a corner as Boko Haram gave our military its most crippling blow with scores of our soldiers massacred in Melete Barracks, Borno State. In 2018, the Nigeria Police and the Directorate of State Service (DSS) became collaborators and agents of oppression rather than protection as the officials laid siege to the National Assembly, the legislative arm of government. The police did not spare the residences of some opposition lawmakers.Even as this column with to press, the police are still barricading the residence of Senator Dino Melaye. This has heightened concerns about what the police could do during the elections which begin next month. Worse still, government was unable to leverage on the good economic outlook of 2018 when key economic indicators as early as January 2018 suggested that the Nigerian economy was off to its best start since 2015. Higher oil prices in the international market, rising external reserves and lower interest rates were all in bullish territory to boost our economic outlook in the year just gone by. But the present administration could not take the advantage that came with the bright beginning. And now, the economic outlook for 2019 look bleak. Oil prices have tumbled, with Nigeria’s Brent crude selling at below $54 per barrel. The 2019 budget seems already doomed even before the year began. Our external reserves have also declined while the stock market has been in a steady bearish territory since the last quarter of 2018. As 2018 ended yesterday, investors reportedly lost over N3 trillion, about 18 percent higher than they did in 2017. By the President’s admission, our economy is now in bad shape. Pause and think. Moving forward, make no mistake about it: 2019 will be a nervy year, perhaps like no other in recent times. It is not unkind to say that even as much as it’s good to be optimistic, the reality is that the state of the country right now is scary.