FIFA has confirmed it has paid Nigeria the outstanding 2019 Women’s World Cup prize money.

The Nigerian side was initially due to receive $1m for reaching the Round of 16 in France, but $240,000 was deducted for the team’s extended stay and rescheduled flight after their sit-in protest.

In February, the African champions were yet to get their benefit eight months after participating in the finals, and the world governing body, in a letter to Goal had explained the payment delays.

“Regarding your request, as part of our long-term vision to invest into the development of women’s football at all levels, prior to last year’s Women’s World Cup in France, FIFA announced that it would more than triple the financial contribution for participating member associations in the tournament to $50 million,” Will Shand, a FIFA spokesperson, wrote to Goal.

Early last week, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick, said the country was yet to access its prize money and further promised to reach out to FIFA for updates.

“I have always said that we have a special love for the Super Falcons,” Pinnick told media in a virtual press parley, on Monday.