Emmanuel Onwubiko

Sarah Rose Summers of Nebraska crowned her successor Cheslie Kryst of North Carolina at the end of the event. Kryst represented the United States at Miss Universe 2019 and placed in the Top 10. The 2019 competition served as the second consecutive time that the pageant has been held concurrently with the Miss Teen USA competition. If you think beauty contests is for the never-do-wells then think again. This is because Miss. Cheslie Kryst is a full-time attorney who is licensed to practice law in two states. She earned both her law degree and MBA from Wake Forest University and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor’s degree from the Honors College at the University of South Carolina.

This 28-year-old is a former Division I athlete, having competed in the heptathlon, long jump and triple jump on South Carolina’s track and field team. When Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa was named Miss Universe on Sunday, her crowning signified a milestone: the first year that four of the major beauty pageants had simultaneously awarded the top prize to a black woman, so echoes an analyst similarly happy at this turn of events for black girls in the World. A modern historian recalled that pageants have long been criticized for their antiquated beauty standards and, in many cases, outright racism or gender stereotyping. The historian also stated that last year, the Miss America Organization announced it would scrap both the swimsuit and evening gown portions of the competition. And while black women have been winners in the past — notably Vanessa Williams, who in 1984 was the first black woman to be named Miss America — they have never been as successful as this year.

Supporters of the women — Ms. Tunzi, Cheslie Kryst (this year’s Miss USA), Kaliegh Garris (Miss Teen USA) and Nia Franklin(Miss America) — say the recognition sends a powerful message that today’s beauty standards are evolving beyond Barbie-lite, or an era when contestants were prized solely for smooth hair, light skin color and thin lips. Toni-Ann Singh who is Miss Jamaica won the 2019 Miss World to crown it all for the black women of our time.

BBC observed thus: “It is the first time in history that black women hold the titles of Miss USA, Miss Teen USA; Miss America, Miss Universe and Miss World. This comment by the British officially owned broadcaster should tell the remaining black girls who still go about bleaching their skin that now is the time for them to stop. Imagine the futility in the craze by some black girls to bleach their skin to be white; this is certainly a case of inferiority complex which is a psychological and an emotional disturbance that must be confronted. The other day, the social media celebrated a certain skin bleaching entrepreneur who was using chemicals and hot water to help black girl automatically bleach their skin to white. The thought of skin cancer and other medical conditions that can arise from such practice worried me. The regulatory agency in charge of food, drugs known as NAFDAC was proactive in moving to close down that semi-color changing laboratory in Lagos. NAFDAC had reportedly raided the facility of a skin bleaching professional – The attention of the agency had been drawn to the facility after a video of a bleaching process went viral – At the time the video surfaced, Nigerians were outraged by the length to which ladies go to have a fair skin, so reports a local online newspaper. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) reportedly raided the facility of a skin bleaching professional just as it was gathered that the facility belongs to the lady behind a viral bleaching video. Media had reported that a lady, who described herself as a bleaching expert, had taken to social media to brag about her work after Nigerians condemned a viral bleaching video she was responsible for. On Wednesday, December 4, the bleaching professional’s facility was raided by NAFDAC.

It was gathered that the viral bleaching video had brought the attention of the agency to the lady. In a video shared online, the officials of the agency were seen removing products from the facility to carry out a quality test at their office. Can NAFDAC brief Nigeria about the update on this case. There is the need to reinforce our collective rejection of bleaching because of the side effects.

Side effects and precautions of skin bleaching as medically reviewed by Cynthia Cobb, on July 22, 2019 just as it was written by Adrienne Santos-Longhurst (www.healthline.com). This review has it that skin bleaching refers to the use of products to lighten dark areas of the skin or achieve an overall lighter complexion. These products include bleaching creams, soaps, and pills, as well as professional treatments like chemical peels and laser therapy. The medical review aforementioned affirmed that there is no health benefit to skin bleaching. Results aren’t guaranteed and there’s evidence that skin lightening can result in serious side effects and complications.

From a medical standpoint, there’s no need to lighten the skin. But if you’re considering skin bleaching, it’s important to understand the risks. Skin bleaching they emphasized reduces the concentration or production of melanin in the skin. Melanin is a pigment produced by cells called melanocytes. The amount of melanin in your skin is mostly determined by genetics. People with dark skin have more melanin. Hormones, sunlight, and certain chemicals also affect melanin production. When you apply a skin bleaching product to the skin, such as hydroquinone, it decreases the number of melanocytes in your skin. This can result in lighter skin and a more even appearance to the skin. A number of countries have banned the use of skin bleaching products because of the dangers associated with them. In 2006, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Trusted Source also issued a notice that over-the-counter (OTC) skin bleaching products are not recognized as safe and effective. The products were deemed not safe for human use based on a review of evidence. Skin bleaching has been associated with a number of adverse health effects. Some skin bleaching creams made outside of the United States have been linked to mercury toxicity. Mercury has been banned as an ingredient in skin lightening products in the United States, but products made in other countries still contain mercury. In a 2014 study Trusted Source of 549 skin lightening creams bought online and in stores, nearly 12 percent contained mercury. About half of these products came from U.S. stores.

Concluded

Onwubiko heads human rights writers association of nigeria (huriwa).