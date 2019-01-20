From John Adams Minna

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshomole, has descended heavily on retired Generals in the country, saying that the future of Nigerians does not belong to them.

The Chairman, who alleged that the retired generals were doing everything possible to stop President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid, reminded them that the future of Nigeria is the hands of Nigerian masses.

Oshiomhole spoke in Minna yesterday during the party presidential campaign rally held at the Trade Fair complex. He noted that some of the generals who spent more than eight years after toppling the Buhari military regime were ganging up against him, saying he should not spend eight years. His words: “Many of the retired generals are ganging up against President Buhari, that he will not do eight years while they did more than eight years. These ex-generals cannot decide for Nigerians.

“I remember they did it before in the past. But this time, the plan will not work. The future of Nigeria is not in the hands of retired generals or former heads of state. It is in the hands of the general people.”

Oshiomhole also alleged that former president Olusegun Obasanjo was working with the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to rig the elections. “Everywhere PDP goes, they are saying the elections will be rigged. I think we need to play those videos of where Obasanjo and Atiku said that election must be do-or-die in this country,” he said.

According to him, the crowd that greets Buhari everywhere he goes is enough to tell even a blind man that the APC Presidential candidate has won the election.

President Buhari, in his address, urged the people of Niger state to vote for him, promising to complete all the ongoing road projects across the state.

In his welcome address, the Niger state APC Chairman, Engineer Jibril Imam promised the President that the state would give him 101 per cent votes during the forthcoming election.