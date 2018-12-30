Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has urged the people of Katsina State not to disappoint President Muhammadu Buhari during the February 16 presidential election.

“This is the home state of Mr President, you must therefore come out and give him 100 per cent votes and also vote for the APC in subsequent elections,” Oshiomhole said at the weekend in Funtua, Katsina State

He spoke at the flag-off campaign rally for the re-election of Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

Oshiomhole said: “APC must have 100 per cent votes in Katsina State. The South-South people are convinced with the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari hence the large turnout which greeted the flag- off of his campaign in Uyo.

READ ALSO “Truth? Being jealous is emotionally draining”

“It is not over until it is over. Go out and vote on election days; don’t seat back at home and assume that the APC will win the election.

“We also need to vote our senators back to the Senate to sustain our majority in order to give President Muhammadu Buhari the support base to restore the nation’s lost glory.

“Masari deserves a second term too. He has performed well with the fear of God and honesty. He has invested heavily in education for the children of the poor. He has also provided water and other basic amenities.”

In his address, Masari said that, “despite (the) challenges of funds, our government has fulfilled some of the campaign promises we made in 2015 while some others are on the drawing board.

“We need your support to take Katsina State to the next level. We intend to, after eight years, lay a foundation for the state that no one can take it back.

“We have invested heavily in education because Katsina is known for education and academic performance and we will continue to invest. We have provided health care, water supply and other basic social amenities to the people of Katsina State.

“Vote wisely, vote for APC in all the seats in the state. Voting for President Muhammadu Buhari is voting for the future of the country.”