By Bolaji Okunola

Nigerian striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has floored world famous Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar with his last six appearances form in Europe’s top five leagues according to European famous soccer website, officialwhoscored.

The website rated highly, the Leicester City goal poacher who has been firing from all angles in his last six appearances, ahead of the duo of Ronaldo and Neymar.

The Europe top five leagues which comprises the English Premier League, Spanish Laliga, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga and French League. The report put Iheanacho in an enviable spot on the statistical log.

The striker, who came to life in the second half of the ongoing English Premier League season, has netted five goals in his last six outings for the Foxes with Neymar netting two alongside Ronaldo who only bagged three in his quest to lift the struggling Juventus side.

Iheanacho, who had to wait until 3 February for his first league goal of the season, was ranked behind Barcelona Lionel Messi, Atlanta’s Russian Malinovskiy, PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, Lyon Memphis’ Depay and Lazio’s Ciro Immobile.