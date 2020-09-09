The management of Enugu Rangers International FC has set Sunday, September 13, 2020 as resumption date for the old and new players for the 2020/2021 Nigeria ProfessionalFootball League (NPFL) season.

The decision was taken at Monday’s virtual meeting that had coaches, medical, media and management team in attendance.

General Manager and CEO of the multiple league champions, Prince Davidson Owumi, while welcoming officials to the Webinar, urged all to double their efforts in the coming season to help the club actualise its modest target of annexing the league and Aiteo Cup, to assuage the hunger of millions of the club’s followers across the world. Technical adviser to the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Coach Salisu Yusuf, who connected to the meeting from his Kano residence, described the ended season as one that was filled with mixed feelings, but looked forward to the coming season with great optimism.

Team Manager, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, assured that all requirements for the club licensing exercise were being tackled frontally as most of the certifications needed were ready, while urging players to keep to the schedule of resumption.