The draw for the 2020-21 Total CAF Confederation Cup was conducted on Friday (30 April 2021) at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

CAF’s Director of competitions, Samson Adamu, assisted by the Ivorian legend, Abdoulaye Traore, ran the draw process that revealed some thrilling encounters in the road to the final.

Following are the quarter-final line ups, with first leg on 16 May 2021, and the second leg on 23 May 2021. The first-named teams host the first leg.

Quarter-final 1 (QF 1) – CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) vs JS Kabylie (Algeria).

QF 2 – Orlando Pirates (South Africa) vs Raja Casablanca (Morocco).

QF 3 – Pyramids FC (Egypt) vs Enyimba (Nigeria).

QF 4 – Coton Sport (Cameroon) vs Jaraaf (Senegal).

According to CAF, the Semifinals (1st leg 20 June 2021 – 2nd leg 27 June 2021) will be as follows –

Semifinal 1 (SF 1) – Winner of QF 3 vs Winner of QF 2.

SF 2 – Winner of QF 4 vs Winner of QF 1

Final is 10 July, 2021 with Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2. (PANA/NAN)