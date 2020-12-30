By Emma Njoku

Go Round Football Club of Omoku, Rivers State, has named veteran defender, Chile Azu as the team’s captain for the 2020/21 football season.

The club confirmed this in a statement, yesterday.

Azu returned to the club at the start of the 2019/20 season after a stint with Lobi Stars and will now lead the team out as they seek a return to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Akaba Otega has been named as vice- captain.

Azu was part of the team that won the Rivers State FA Cup in 2016, beating Rivers United in the final. He was also a key member of the team that gained promotion to (NPFL) a year later.

After one season with Go Round FC, he left to join Lobi Stars before returning to Omoku.

Meanwhile, players of the team were permitted to return to their families for the Christmas and New Year celebrations before final preparations for the new Nigeria National League (NNL) season begins in January.

The club last week, made public a list of 16 players who were retained for the 2020/21 football season. They will be part of the club’s 25-man squad for the new season.