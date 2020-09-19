Bolaji Okunola

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has been handed the club’s number 9 jersey ahead the new 2020/2021 Italian season billed to kick off today.

Osimhen was earlier awarded the Naples jersey number 15 following his €70million mega transfer from French side, Lille. The Italian side via various social media platforms, confirmed the lanky striker will be flaunting a number 9 jersey which was previously worn by Argentine Gonzalo Higuian and Spain’s goal poacher Fernando Llorente.

The post which was spotted on instagram, read: “ It’s official, Osimhen will wear jersey number 9. Blues on fire.”

The 21 year old Super Eagles’ striker is set to make his Italian league debut on Sunday away to Parma. He will also be rocking the jersey number in other forthcoming tournaments which includes the UEFA Europa league and the Copa Italia.

Before now, he has netted two hat tricks in two different games during his club pre-season warm up duels against L’ Aquila and Teramo respectively.