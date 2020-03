Technical Adviser Gernor Rohr has listed team captain, Ahmed Musa, vice captain, William Ekong and veteran defender, Kenneth Omeruo, in his 24-man Super Eagles’ roster for the quick-double 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone this month.

There are also goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, defenders Leon Balogun and Olaoluwa Aina, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and forwards Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen in the list of three goalkeepers, eight defenders, five midfielders and eight forwards.

Germany –based defender, Kingsley Ehizibue, on the books of FC Koln, and Holland–based forward, Cyril Dessers, have been called up for the first time, while England –based former U17 World Cup winner, Kelechi Iheanacho returns to the fold.

Nigeria, on maximum six points from their first two matches of the campaign and in somewhat comfortable lead in their pool, host the Leone Stars at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, on Friday, March 27, before flying to Freetown to confront the Stars at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in the return four days later.

All invited players, as well as technical and administrative officials, are to report in the Delta State capital, on Monday, March 23.

Victory in both games will virtually guarantee Nigeria a spot at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Cameroon early next year, ahead of their away clash to Benin Republic in Porto Novo, in June, and home tie against Lesotho, early September.