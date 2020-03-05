The 2020 edition of Africa CEO Forum comes up in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire from March 9 to 10, with national telecommunication company, Globacom, partnering the organisers, Jeune Afrique Media Group and Rainbow Unlimited, to package the 8th edition of the forum. The annual event is gathering of the continent’s top business leaders.

Themed “Capitalism for the many, a new horizon for the African private sector” the conference has Globacom as its officially accredited Diamond Partner.

Globacom which is sponsoring the forum for the second year running expressed its delight to join the gathering of executives and investors, heads of governments, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), international investors, experts and high-level policy makers to brainstorm on ways of mobilising African businesses to champion private sector-led growth on the continent.

The company is equally optimistic that its partnership with Jeune Afrique Media Group on the 2020 edition would provide the platform for participants to work out modalities towards improving intra-African trade and investments, thus boosting the continent’s economic potentials.