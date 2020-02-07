Monica Iheakam

After weeks of training and many hours spent on the mat,Team Nigeria wrestlers embark on the last stretch of their journey to achieve their Olympic dream .

The female wrestlers lead by World number two Odunayo Adekuoroye will be the cynosure of all eyes as they take centre mat tomorrow at the ongoing Algiers 2020 African Wrestling Championship.

As the defending champions in Women Wrestling at the Continent, Nigeria wrestlers will be hoping to successfully claim the title for a record-extending 9th time in a row aand also improve on their ranking points at world level.

The only African to win a medal at last year’s World Championships in Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan, Adeuoroye.

claimed bronze in the women’s 57 kilograms division, and has three World Championship medals in all.

Adekuoroye is also a double Commonwealth Games gold medallist, She upstaged Rong Ningning of China and is ranked second in the world at 57kg.

The Nigerian superstar trails three-time world champion and 2016 Olympic champion Risako Kawai by 17 points.

But Adekuoroye, a three-time world medalist, can overthrow Kawai for the world’s top-ranking if she’s able to claim her fifth consecutive crown.

A gold in Alger will be worth 18 points, which would catapult Adekuoroye into the No. 1 spot, one point ahead of the Japanese wrestler before the Asian Championships.