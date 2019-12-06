Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Friday declared that the ruling party is not at risk of losing in Edo State in 2020 governorship elections in the state.

Oshiomhole made the declaration while briefing State House correspondents on the purpose of the meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with the 36 states party chairmen at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, those in the opposition, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that could serve as stumbling block in the state have joined their ancestors.

Oshiomhole insisted that in defense of the party, had accepted the APC and that the crisis in the state will be resolved peacefully.

On the purpose of the visit, Oshiomhole said that the 36 State chairmen of the party and the FCT were at the State House to congratulate President Buhari on his victory at the Appeal Court.