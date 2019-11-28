Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has presented N138, 135,831,705 billion as 2020 budget to the House of Assembly.

Tagged “Budget of continuity”, it is 8.8% lower than than that of 2019 budget which was N151 billion. The capital expenditure is N86.7 billion while recurrent expenditure account for N51.41 billion.

“This 2020 budget is the budget of continuity. We are going to diversify and invest more in our economy. No road will be abandoned, whether the inherited ones or the new ones.”

Governor Bagudu acknowledged the cooperation of the House of Assembly in the past five years, noting that their support has contributed to the remarkable achievements recorded by his administration.

He said the 2019 budget had recorded up to 70-89 percentage despite challenges in IGR generation and stressed that his administration needed support of all people of the state to attract investors.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Samaila Abdulmumin Kamba assured Governor Bagudu that the lawmakers would not delay the passage of the budget.