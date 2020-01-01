Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has urged all Bayelsans to remain thankful to God for preserving the state in peace despite the myriads of challenges that were experienced in the outgoing year.

He noted that the year which turned out to be an eventful one, was rife with political intrigues because of the general and governorship elections.

Dickson stated this in his New Year message signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, yesterday.

According to him, despite the setbacks, 2019 was marked with progress and development in Bayelsa as the Restoration Agenda was further implemented in different sectors of the state’s economy.

He said the much-anticipated new year which is also the start of a new decade, portends greater things for people of the state, even as his government transits power to a new administration.

The governor, while wishing Bayelsans a happy and prosperous New Year, expressed optimism that the incoming administration will leverage on the landmark achievements of his government and move the state forward.

He further encouraged all Bayelsans to continue to live in peace and be grateful to the Almighty for not allowing the state to be plunged into a needless war in the last governorship election, as it was highly anticipated, especially by naysayers.