Kehinde Adewole, Ado-Ekiti

Founder of the Bibleway Christian Church, Pastor Tunde Tioluwani, aka Lesekese, has said that Nigerians would witness more hardships in 2020. He added that Fulani herdsmen would be bolder in killing and maiming while Christians would be persecuted and fake pastors exposed.

He said the alleged third term agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari would resurface. Excerpts:

What has God shown you for 2020?

We thank God for His grace. I want to tell you that 2020 will not be too good for Nigerians. There are signs that Nigerians should get ready for more hardships. A lot of things will start cropping up. The Fulani will start to be acting with more boldness, killing and maiming, occupying territories.

Nigeria is going to have issues with the international community. The rating of this government is going to go low. There will be attempts to amend the constitution for the promotion of a region.

The Church in Nigeria should get ready to for the mother of all persecutions. In fact, the Church in Nigeria will be under siege and terrible persecution. Christians should buckle up to face the unexpected, because, it is going to be more pronounced.

Also, there would be increased foreign presence from African nations into this country. A lot of people from other African countries will start living in this country in 2020.

The third term agenda is going to come to the forefront. It is like there is going to be collaboration with Egypt. Nigeria will follow after the Egyptian nation. Prominent men of God are going to be targeted and assassinated this year. Fake prophets would be exposed and Christian deceivers claiming to be believers would be exposed.

More foreign countries would be hostile to Nigeria and more attacks on Nigerians in the Diaspora. The economy is not going to show any significant improvement. The only aspect we will have improvement is in agriculture.

The PDP will be faced with a lot of challenges and will be highly discriminated against. More insurgency will arise from different quarters. I will suggest Nigerians should pray for Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. He will be faced with cheap opposition by way of frustrating his government.

Although, the Christians are going to face persecution, it is going to be the best year for the economy of the Christian Church and Christians. True Christians are going to prosper mysteriously in ways no one can explain. The prosperity will be unthinkable and unimaginable. The Church in Nigeria will be terribly choked financially in a manner that it has never been before.

What advice do you have for Nigerians in this state of gloom?

The truth of the matter is we did not come to this life on our own. If a plane takes off from Nigeria going to America, if it develops fault in the air, it is not expected to phone America but Nigeria, the place it takes off from, letting them know it is having problems. From this place, the pilot will be guided and told the right steps to take.

We should stop looking up to men but God who created us. The Bible says, I will look up unto the hills where will my help come from? My help comes from God who created the heavens and the earth. If people can pray more, they will prosper mysteriously. The way we are going to have money this year will not be explainable. It will be unthinkable and unimaginable, if people can put their trust in God.

Any advise for the government?

I will suggest that government bring up policies that have human face to better the lots of Nigerians. The policies that are coming out are actually choking the economy.

I will give examples. The idea of TSA in which the government takes all the money from banks and put in a particular account because they felt that people are stealing the money. The solution to headache is not head cut.

They can bring up military bodies to monitor the monies in these commercial banks. You and I know that that these are the monies available to commercial banks to use to give out loans to people into small-scale businesses. But since the time the money went to the government, it has become difficult to get loans from the banks. They should start bringing up policies that have human face to better the lots of Nigerians.

The border closure should have been given a better approach. You wanted to close border, you should have given people a prior notice of at least one month. There are people importing goods and those goods have been perishing at the borders. If they had been given some time such would not happen and they would waste money.

The border closure is good to government but has affected a lot of individuals. I believe that government should be more concerned about the people and not about themselves.

You are in government to better the lots of the people. They should bring up welfare-oriented programmes because people are suffering out there.

People are without jobs, struggling to pay their fees and bills. State governors should borrow a leaf from Seyi Makinde. I am not a politician I don’t belong in any party. What is good doesn’t need advertisement, since Makinde’s inception of office in Oyo State there has been massive transformation. Let state governors borrow a leaf from the way he has been paying salaries and others.

Government should stop minoring on the major and majoring on the minor, how do I mean? You are bringing up a bill for hate speech, is that what Nigeria needs now? People are suffering. People are losing their jobs.

Fulani and herdsmen are killing people, you are not bringing up policies to take care of all those, you are talking about hate speech. Your hate speech is very bogus. Anybody can interpret it anyhow. You just want to use it to deal with those opposing you. That is not good.

Our leaders should stop heating up the polity. They should stop to favour a particular religion. What is the meaning of trying to amend the constitution to favour Sharia. I am surprised that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) will be talking about trying to amend the constitution to favour Sharia.

When the immediate past president was there, did he bring the Christian religion into the constitution? Why would they be talking about Sharia? These things can cause problems in the society. Nigeria is not the only nation where Muslims stay.

They should try and avoid causing problems. They should stop making statements that can heat up the polity, because at the end, they will start shifting blames. All of these things can cause problems and the Presidency is not reacting to all these.

Representations in the Presidency are making statements that can cause problems and there hasn’t been a statement from the President that what they said were wrong. Somebody once said, trade of Islamilisation, shows your religion is a failure.

Everyone should realise that whatever we do in life is time, nobody will be there forever.

Statements coming from governmental representatives, talking in a manner whereby heating up polity is not acceptable, they should make amends and let us all feel that we belong to this nation together.