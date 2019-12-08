Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has charged civil servants in the state to brace up for the challenges of statecraft in the coming year.

The governor said that more serious tasks in the coming year would put more demand on their moral, intellectual and management competencies.

Prince Abiodun gave the charge at the send forth programme organised for the retired Head of Service in the state, Mr. Lanre Bisiriyu and 11 permanent secretaries who also retired from the civil service, at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said for the state to experience rapid development, public servants must be more dedicated and professional to face the challenges ahead.

The governor noted that his administration remained irrevocably committed to good governance for the continued development of the state and individual prosperity irrespective of age, gender or status.

He added that workers welfare would continue to receive priority to further guarantee industrial harmony in the State.

“Let me in a special way acknowledge the entire civil and public servants for their support and cooperation since the inception of this administration. I must state that all that we have achieved in the last six months is no doubt largely due to dedication, commitment and diligence that our civil and public servants have exhibited,” Abiodun said.

In a related development, Governor Abiodun, has appointed Amope Ajibola Chokor as the new Head of Service in the state. Chokor, who the governor said is bringing to her new position an impeccable pedigree and service record is an accomplished town planner and administrator and she hails from Imapa Quarters at Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government area of the State.