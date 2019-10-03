AHEAD of next week’s presentation of the 2020 budget to the National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari will preside over an emergency Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting tagged: Extraordinary FEC.

According to a presidency source , the meeting is scheduled for Saturday. The last time an extra-ordinary FEC held was in January 2019, where the President launched the new enhanced security international e-passport with 10-year validity. FEC meeting holds weekly on Wednesdays at the council chamber. The Federal Government plans to return to the January–December budget calendar.