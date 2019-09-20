Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government, yesterday, said ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) will be given target to fast track the actualisation of 2020 budget which is being prepared for presentation to the House of Assembly next month.

The government said it is not enough for MDAs to be involved in budget preparation, they must also key into plans to finance the budget during implementation.

Commissioner for Economic Planning, Barry Gbe, made this known in Asaba during the opening of a pre-2020 budget defence session.

Gbe said the 2020 budget has the medium term expenditure framework and the fiscal strategy paper.

He disclosed further the fiscal strategy paper would be basically funded from the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), grants and loans.

Gbe said MDAs which formed part of the priority list would be well-funded while those not in the priority list would receive less attention in the 2020 budget.

Also, Commissioner for Finance, Fidelis Tilije, said the state government, in collaboration with the ministry, would do all they could to improve on the IGR.

On his part, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration is interested in deepening transparency and callied on the media to carry Deltans along by adequately informing them.