Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government has earmarked N65 billion for the reintegration of ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Also, N37.83 billion and N80.88 billion were allocated to the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) respectively.

This was even as the government allocated N110 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of roads in every geo-political zone in Nigeria.

The roads which would be done through counterpart funding include the dualisation of Markurdi –Enugu Road; Akwanga –Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road; reconstruction of the outstanding sections of Benin-Ofosu-Ore-Ajebandele-Shagamu Expressway; construction of Bodo-Bonny Road; pavement strengthening and Asphalt Overlay of Ajebandele-Ijebu-Ode-Shagamu Road; construction of Oju/Loko-Oweto Bridge to link Loko and Oweto and dualisation of Ilorin-Jebba.

Agriculture and rural development got over N11 billion for the promotion and development of the value chain across the country in more than 30 different commodities; N3.97 billion for the veterinary and pest control services.

Also, N8.20 billion was allocated for rural roads and water sanitation; N2.01 billion for National Grazing Reserve Development ; N813 million for mechanization and N1.48 billion would go for Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises (Life) Programme.

N2.86 billion was allocated for Food and Strategic Reserves, N1.81 billion went to agribusiness and market development.

Similarly, N1.67 billion was set aside for the Hawul Inter-Basin Water Transfer Dam project and N700 million was earmarked for Zungeru Wushishi Water Supply while N1.6 billion was budgeted for Partnership for Expanded Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH). The same way, N1 billion went to Special Intervention for North East and IDPs.