The Kano State Government has allocated over N30 billion to the health sector in its 2020 budget proposal presented recently to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim-Tsanyawa told newsmen after he appeared before the Assembly to defend the proposed budget estimate for the sector.

He said that the proposed budget for the ministry represents 15 per cent of the over N197 billion proposed for the state by Gov.Ganduje.

According to him, out of the proposed budget, the State government plans to upgrade four general hospitals to the status of specialist hospitals cross the recently established four Emirates.

He explained that the emirates recently established are: Gaya, Bichi, Karaye and Rano, adding that the plan is to reduce the challenges of coming to the city hospitals to see a specialist.

Ibrahim-Tsanyawa said that upgrading the four hospitals would also assist in decongesting the specialist hospitals in the town as well as encourage the doctors to work effectively.

He said that the hospitals would be upgraded to a high standard with modern facilities to accommodate about 400 patients at a time.

“In the next coming year (2020), we are setting aside part of our budget to ensure that all our health facilities across the 44 Local Government Areas are working effectively,” the Commissioner said. (NAN)