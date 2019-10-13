Sola Ojo, Kaduna

In partial fulfillment of the requirements on Open Government Partnership (OGP), the Kaduna State Government on Saturday, organised a town hall meeting to discuss the State’s draft budget of N245bn for the year 2020.

Addressing the participants at General Usman Katsina House, Kaduna, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe said, the decision to always put the draft budgets in public domain is part of government’s commitment to entrench a culture of political responsiveness in democratic culture.

While noting that it is the fifth draft budget to be discussed at a town hall meeting, She reiterated, “the government has institutionalised consultations as part of its commitment to transparency and openness.”

“The draft 2020 Budget reflects that the people are first priority of the Kaduna State Government. We commit ourselves to the following:

“Invest in education, healthcare and social welfare, foster the security of lives and property, institute a good governance system that is founded on a competent and responsive public service with zero tolerance for corruption.