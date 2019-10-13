Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Government on Saturday took the draft copy of its 2020 budget estimate to citizens for inputs, observations, and necessary amendments.

In her remarks during the Town Hall Meeting on the 2020 budget held at General Usman Katsina House, Kaduna, the Deputy Governor,Hajiya Balarabe Hadiza, who represented the State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai at the event said the decision to always put the draft budgets in public domain is part of government’s commitment to entrench a culture of political responsiveness in democratic culture.

While noting that it is the fifth draft budget to be discussed at a town hall meeting, she reiterated, “this government has institutionalised consultations as part of its commitment to transparency and openness.”

According to her, the government considers it important to obtain citizens’ views, comments and inputs before the draft budget estimates are transmitted to the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

She stated further: ” The draft 2020 Budget reflects the Putting People First priorities of the Kaduna State Government. These were first outlined in the Restoration Programme, the Kaduna State-specific iteration of the APC manifesto.

“We committed ourselves to invest in education, healthcare and social welfare foster the security of lives and property institute a good governance system that is founded on a competent and responsive public service with zero tolerance for corruption”.