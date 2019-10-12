The people of Ogun East senatorial district have advised the state government to place more emphasis on the provision of infrastructural development, health, education, agriculture and employment generation in the coming year to enable the people enjoy the benefits of democracy.

They gave the advice at a town hall meeting to generate inputs into the state’s 2020 budget, held at the Bisi Rodipe Centre, Ijebu-Ode Thursday evening.

In their separate contributions, the stakeholders stressed the need for the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led government to focus on providing free and qualitative education, health care, encourage farmers to produce more food, as well employment for the teeming youths.

Speaking at the meeting, the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Awujale Sikiru Adetona, represented by the Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Adekoya, called for the rehabilitation of Ijebu-Ode-Epe, Ijebu-Ode- Alagboun- Ketu- Epe and Ijebu-Ode- Idowa- Ibefun- Itokin roads, while Chief Rodipe, called on the state government to declare state of emergency on roads, particularly in Ijebuland, as most roads were in a deplorable condition.

Responding, Prince Dapo Abiodun, appreciated the people for their robust contributions and suggestions, saying that the meeting was in line with his administration’s policy of inclusiveness and to achieve a strategic allocation of resources to projects that would have impact on the people.

The governor said as a responsible, responsive and focused government, his administration decided to take the meeting to the doorsteps of the people to reduce the stress of having to travel to Abeokuta, noting that this would afford women and youths who form the bulk of population the opportunity to have their inputs in the budget.