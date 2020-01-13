Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Government has earmarked the sum of N250 million for the establishment and management of ranches in the state’s 2020 budget.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Sylvester Wallangko, disclosed this on Monday during the 2020 budget breakdown held at the Cabinet Office, Jos, the Plateau State capital.

“250,000,000.00 was allocated for the establishment and management of ranches. N100,000,000 was allocated to for general livestock development,” he said.

Mr Wallangko noted that N300 million has been earmarked for acquisition of relief materials and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

He said Governor Simon Lalong is determined to boost the economic sector in the state, with N50.9 billion earmarked for the sector.

Mr Wallangko noted that Water Resources, Energy and Sanitation was allocated N15.7 billion, Works and Transport N13.5 billion, Lands, Housing and Urban Development N5.7 billion, and N7.7 billion was earmarked for the Educational sector.

He said the state government will not hesitate to deal with anyone in the public or private sector who attempts to frustrate its efforts on revenue collections in the state.

Accountant-General Cyril Tsenyil said the government was concerned with the state’s rising debt profile, which was recently pegged at about N90 billion.

He noted that the Lalong administration inherited a huge debt profile that was far beyond N90 billion, assuring, however, that serious efforts have been made to reduce the debt burden.