Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives minority caucus has promised to step up its oversight activities to ensure effective monitoring and implementation of the 2020 budget for 2020.

The minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, said in a statement, yesterday, that the caucus has already worked out a strategy to ensure an effective monitoring of the budget in order to check corruption in the implementation of the Appropriation Act.

The National Assembly last week passed a N10.59 trillion budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

He said the minority leadership has worked out an end-to-end monitoring strategy that would ensure effective implementation, check corruption, diversions and plug waste.

“Nigerians have placed confidence in the opposition for solution and as such has directed opposition lawmakers to brace up.”

He said no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that budgetary provisions, especially the ones that have direct bearing on the wellbeing of the masses were fully implemented.

The lawmaker said part of the implementation monitoring strategy was to stimulate citizen’s ownership of budgetary project by carrying the people along through free-flow of information. He said information on siting, size, utility, cost, releases and job execution progress would be made handy.

The minority leader called on all lawmakers to ensure effective and timely implementation of constituency projects in line with their commitment to the people. He also tasked ministries and agencies to exert its implementation capacity to ensure that all funds released to them were fully utilised and accounted for.

Elumelu called on all ministries, departments and agencies, particularly revenue-generating agencies, to develop more effective wealth-creating strategies that would not place more burden on the citizens. Rather than relenting, he assured that the opposition would redouble its efforts in protecting the interest of the people.