The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta), has pledged the commitment of members of the opposition parties in the house to ensure effective implementation of the 2020 budget.

Elumelu who made the pledge in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the opposition caucus would step up its oversight activities for effective monitoring and implementation of the N10.59 trillion budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

He said the minority leadership has worked out an end-to-end monitoring strategy that would ensure effective implementation, check corruption, diversions and plug waste.

“Nigerians have placed confidence on the opposition for solution and as such has directed opposition lawmakers to brace up,“he said.

He said that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that budgetary provisions, especially the ones that have direct bearing on the wellbeing of the masses were fully implemented.

The lawmaker said part of the implementation monitoring strategy was to stimulate citizen’s ownership of budgetary project by carrying the people along through free-flow of information.

He said that information on siting, size, utility, cost, releases and job execution progress would be made handy.

The minority leader called on all lawmakers to ensure effective and timely implementation of constituency projects in line with their commitment to the people.

He also tasked ministries and agencies to exert its implementation capacity to ensure that all funds released to them were fully utilised and accounted for.

Elumelu called on all ministries, departments and agencies, particularly revenue-generating agencies, to develop more effective wealth-creating strategies that would not place more burden on the citizens.

The legislator assured that the opposition would not relent but redouble its efforts in protecting the interest of the people.(NAN)