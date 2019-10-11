Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has justified why his administration decided to hold 2020 Budget Town Hall meetings in the three senatorial districts of the state.

According to the governor, the determination of his government to ensure more people participate and have their inputs captured in the preparation of the next year’s budget, necessitated the decision. Abiodun made this known on Thursday, in his address at the Ogun East Senatorial district town hall meeting on 2020 budget, held at Ijebu Ode.

He added that the past practice of gathering people in Abeokuta for a town hall meeting on budget, was not only stressful, but had denied key stakeholders who reside in remote locations to have their inputs encapsulated in the preparation of the state fiscal proposals. While noting that the town hall meeting was a symbolic representation of his administration’s commitment towards inclusiveness, people-centred and participatory governance, Abiodun, emphasised the meeting would also help the government to achieve strategic allocation of resources towards the projects and programmes that will have the optimum impact on the people.

He added that the state will achieve sustainable development, if the people are allowed to initiate development plans, saying “it is, therefore, easier to sustain and maintain such projects for the continued development of our dear state”.

Abiodun said, “We strongly believe that governance should be a participatory process and an inclusive one. Achieving the Ogun State of our dreams will require the inputs of all; it is our belief that the people should have a say on issues that concern them and they should, therefore, be allowed to take their rightful place in the governance process. This is the main reason for the hosting of this Town Hall Meeting.