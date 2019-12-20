TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that his administration increased the budgetary allocation to the health sector in the 2020 budget because of his commitment to universal health coverage in the state.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative for Nigeria at the Government House Port Harcourt, , Governor Wike said his administration was committed to improving healthcare delivery in the state.

He said: “We have increased the budgetary allocation to the health sector in the 2020 fiscal year. We have placed priority on health. We are expanding our health facilities for the benefit of our people.

“The issue of health is critical to the development of the state. Without health, other sectors will suffer. Therefore, we will continue to invest in the health sector,” he explained.