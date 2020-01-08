The Zamfara Government has earmarked N10.6 billion for various healthcare projects and programmes in the state’s 2020 budget.

The state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yahaya Kanoma, disclosed this to newsmen after defending the ministry’s 2020 budget proposals at the state House of Assembly in Gusau on Wednesday.

Kanoma said that the state government planned to execute various health projects and programmes to enhance healthcare service delivery at the primary and secondary healthcare facilities across the state.

According to him, earmarking such amount to health sector is an indication of the commitments of the administration of Gov. Bello Matawalle to ensure effective healthcare service delivery.

He said the state government planned to procure modern healthcare machines and equipment as well as facilitate various healthcare programmes at primary and secondary healthcare facilities in the state.

“You know, in Zamfara we suffered from security challenges, we have various casualties of arm banditry, we have alot of people suffering from various diseases.

“We are going to facilitate proper coordination and strong partnership with healthcare NGOs to ensure effective health services delivery.

“You know, in health sector NGOs play an important role, we are going to strengthen our partneship with them, we are going to give them all necessary support and cooperation to carry out various health programmes for the development of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government had also earmarked N500 million for various rural development projects across the state.

The state Commissioner for Rural Development and Cooperatives, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi, disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday.

Abdullahi while fielding questions after defending the 2020 budget proposals of his ministry, said the state government planned to execute various development projects in rural communities through its Agency for Rural Water and Sanitation (RUWATSAN) in partnership with UNICEF.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau also said the state government planned to digitalise the state Radio and Television stations.

Tunau said the state government in its 2020 budget proposals planned to procure modern equipment and facilities for the state owned media houses including the state Radio, Television stations and the legacy newspapers.

“This is part of the state government commitments to enhance information dissemination within and outside the state,” he said. (NAN)