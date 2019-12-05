Vivian Onyebukwa

Chief of Staff to Governor of Imo State, Chris Okewulonu, has described the 2020 budget presented to the Imo House of Assembly, last Wednesday, as people-oriented and targeted at addressing the multi-faceted problems confronting the state.

Okewulonu stated that the increase in the recurrent expenditure was meant to ensure that no arm of government, ministry or agency is starved of funds.

He said Governor Emeka Ihedioha is committed to improving the working conditions of civil and public servants in the state, adding that the governor considers workers welfare a priority.

On the increase in capital expenditure, the Chief of Staff explained that it was meant to adequately address the numerous road reconstruction and rehabilitation works ongoing in the state as well as more projects to be embarked on next year.

He assured that the 2020 budget estimate of N197 billion would restore people’s confidence in government, stressing that all sectors of government were meticulously captured in the budget proposal.

“The 2020 budget proposal by Governor Ihedioha is people oriented and has the propensity to restore the people’s confidence in the incumbent administration. It was carefully put together with the people in mind. The infrastructural development of the state was among the top priorities in the budget. In all, I can confidently say that the 2020 budget will put Imo on the path of solid socio-economic and infrastructural development.”