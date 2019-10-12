Ndubuisi Orji,Abuja

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, yesterday, described the 2020 Appropriation Bill presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari as a “voodoo “ budget.

Secondus stated this at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, while inaugurating three committees for the Bayelsa and Kogi states November 16 governorship elections.

The committees are the National Campaign Council for Bayelsa and Kogi states headed by the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde respectively, while immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki heads the reconcilation committee for both states.

The PDP chairman berated President Buhari for presenting a budget to the parliament without the necessary details, and expressed regrets that the National Assembly is already debating the budget .

He noted that “ as far as we are concerned, this is a voodoo budget. There is no estimate in the budget. Passing budget without estimates, where has it happened before? APC government has failed and it will continue to fail.”