Brown Chimezie

Moved by President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy in the area of agriculture, the President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna has tasked the Federal Government to consolidate on previous achievements by giving attention to the solid mineral sector of the economy. He speaks on this and other critical issues facing the nation.

What is your assessment of the “Next Level” administration of the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari?

The second tenure of President Buhari’s administration christened ‘Next Level’ is a continuation and consolidation of the programmes and achievements recorded at the first term christened ‘Change’. The administration is doing its best especially in fighting the major ailment afflicting the country -corruption. The fight against corruption gained traction in this second term and the fear of EFCC is the beginning of wisdom for most public servants. So, I give kudos to President Buhari and his foot soldiers especially the EFCC as they work hard to stem the tide of corruption in Nigeria. The Agricultural sector is getting serious attention and farmers are returning to farms. So, the administration’s plan in diversifying the economy is yielding positive results. I urge the Federal Government to do more in the solid mineral sector, because there are enormous opportunities in that sector. There are lots of works to be done in fixing the country and the economy as we enter the New Year 2020. The second term is just seven months old and the administration has enough time before the next general election to fix a lot of things.

You commend the fight against corruption, but some pundits say it is lopsided, and some even describe the fight as witchhaunt against perceived opponents

First, most Nigerians are in agreement that we must kill corruption; else corruption will kill the country. However, many of us disagree on the approach, while some don’t want to do something about it. Corruption runs deep at every sector of our country and is almost a way of life. Some Nigerians believe corruption is no more a problem but a predicament; so we should devise ways of managing and living with it. So, to these Nigerians, the fight against corruption is a wild goose chase. Furthermore, corruption in Nigeria defies all solutions and even tends to destroy proponents of such solutions. So, it will not be out of place, if opinions on the fight against corruption vary. I urge the government to be cautious and meticulous in its approach to avoid miscarriage of justice in prosecuting alleged corrupt public officers. This is important to avoid punishing the innocent and sparing the guilty.

What do you say about the indictment of Allen Onyema, chairman of Air Peace for fraud and money laundering by the American authority?

Our President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo is in better position to speak on such sensitive international case involving one of our own. Nonetheless, as an Igbo man and leader of over 6 million Igbo people in Lagos, I can still say something about that; because when it affects one, it affects all. I believe Allen Onyema is a victim of the faulty banking and foreign exchange practices in Nigeria. America has enumerated the perceived infractions, but the intrigues of Nigerian business sphere are more complicated than what is obtained in USA and other advanced economies. Our two foreign exchange regimes (official and parallel market) rates have been creating problems for most businesses in the country. I am no expert in monetary affair, but I’m of the opinion that the foreign exchange issues in Nigeria system must have contributed greatly to the problems of Onyema. in that vein, I am pleading with well-meaning Nigerians, especially those who know better including the Federal Government to extend support to Onyema and the Air Peace to overcome the American problem.

Air Peace by its business creates both direct and indirect employments for thousands of Nigerians. It is a strong operator in the aviation sector, flying Nigeria flags very high, So Nigeria government should not allow anything including the US indictment to derail the activities of the airline, as that could affect many employees of the company, throwing some of these employees into the already saturated labour market. The government should therefore do everything within the ambits of the law to support Air Peace and its operations in the aviation sector. Supporting the airline is worth doing, not only for Allen Onyema whose philanthropist gesture is well known to Nigerians, but also for the Nigerians employed in the company and the benefits our economy is deriving from the investment. Quite recently, Allen Onyema stepped up to the occasion and rescued Nigerians from xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Such patriotic act deserves the commendation of all Nigerians and the company needs the support of the Federal Government at this critical period. Great business people and philanthropists in the likes of Allen Onyema are rare in the world. America and other countries of the Western world do protect the likes of Allen Onyema and their businesses. So, our government should do everything to support Allen Onyema and Air Peace.

I express support for the Federal Government’s fight against corruption and that is the reason I plead with the government to do everything within the ambit of the law to support Allen Onyema and Air Peace at this critical period. It is unfortunate that some commentators have already convicted Allen Onyema even before the trial starts, while some are giving it ethnic colouration. Yes, Allen Onyema is Igbo, but his business and philanthropy transcend Igbo ethnic group; so his case should be handled as a Nigerian affair. People should avoid being subjective in their analysis of the events surrounding the indictment by the US authority. Today, it is Allen Onyema, tomorrow, it could be any other business person. It is therefore necessary that Nigerians support strong business people planted in our land by God and say no to neo-colonialists.

What is your advice for Nigerians especially Ndigbo in this year 2020?

First of all, I wish all Nigerians happy and prosperous year 2020. We should cultivate the spirit of tolerance in this year 2020 and beyond. We should avoid ethnic profiling and all divisive tendencies. Ndigbo should strive to unite and speak with one voice, appreciating our leaders and respecting our elders. God has given Ndigbo a very dynamic leader in the person of Chief Nnia Nwodo, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. I urge Ndigbo to rally round him and lend him all support necessary to lead us to greater heights and achievements in Nigeria in particular and the world in general.