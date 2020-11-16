(Victor Okoye, NAN)

Hadi Sirika-led Rubicon overpowered Lintex 9 goals to 6 and a half to emerge winners of the President’s Cup at the Nigerian National Carnival Polo tournament on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rubicon came into the final game with six points, having won all their previous matches and only needed to avoid defeat to become champions.

Lintex on their part had three points and needed a win in their final game to stand a chance of snatching the tournament’s highest prize.

The quartet of Lintex included the Dantata brothers; Sadiq (+1), Abba (+2) and Bashir (+3) combined with Chis Mckenzie, a 7-goaler from South Africa for a total team handicap of 13.

Rubicon, the current champions of the Georgian Cup, had a total team handicap of 15 with the likes of the Badamasi brothers; Abdulmalik and Idris combining well with Jamilu Mohammed and their teammate from Argentina, Gonzalo Bourdieu, a 6-goaler.

Two and half a goal was awarded to Lintex to even the goal difference between the teams before the start of the game.

Rubicon had the advantage of the best and fastest ponnies in its arsenal.

However, it was Lintex who drew the first blood through Mckenzie who also went ahead to grab his brace for a 4 and a half to 0 goal at the end of first chukka.

Rubicon came alive in the second chukka and scored four unreplied goals to cut Lintex’s lead to half for a 4 and a half to 4 scoreline.

From then on, it was Rubicon all the way as the team’s experience and quality began to show and the champions added five more unreplied goals for a 9 to 4 goals scoreline.

Lintex, however, mounted a late comeback but could only manage to score two more goals in the fifth and final chukka to make it 9 goals to 6 goals at the end of the gruelling encounter.

The result meant that Rubicon, having earned the maximum nine points, emerged winners of the tournament.

Malcomines of Jos finished with six points after defeating Keffi Ponnies 8-6 to settle for the runners up position.

In the Legislative Shield, Fas Agro edged Casiva by 7 and a half goals to 7 to emerge winners, while Casiva finished as runners up

Rubicon 2 thrashed Golden Alchemy by 5 goals to 2 and a half to emerge winners of the FCT Minister’s Cup.

Also, the Guards Challenge saw Dee-bee Farms edge Dokaji Farms by 5-4 to emerge winners.

The tournament which was in its 11th edition began on Monday and came to an end on Sunday.