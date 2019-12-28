As the year 2019 draws to an end, Nigerian celebrities share with Inside Nollywood their New Year resolutions and regrets for the outgoing year including their plans for 2020.

I want to be a better version of myself – Nkechi Blessing, actress

My greatest lesson of 2019 was to learn to fight my battles alone. Yes, no one really cares about me. Those I can take a bullet for are not even ready to kill a fly for me. It is that bad. As 2020 draws closer, I also don’t wish to change any of my old habits. I remain me: Nkechi Blessing. Then, as for my New Year resolution, it is to be a better version of who I was before.

I want to put God first in 2020 – Uche Elendu, actress

The year 2019 taught me that God is everything I need and no man can take his place. I also learned that I should never depend on humans, they are bound to disappoint but God will never disappoint. Come 2020, I am dropping the habit of procrastination because I can see that work promptly yields fast results. My New Year resolution is to to put God first and then me, before anyone else. I am going to pamper the whole of myself in 2020.

Never trust anyone in Nollywood – Ruth Eze, actress

I have learned so many lessons this out going year. There are lots of things I jotted down. I learned not to trust any Nollywood friend. I want to be careful about what I do and how I go about it. I want to be more prayerful. One old habit I am dropping is being too nice and trusting people with my whole self. My New Year resolution is to be stronger, wiser and more prayerful. I also want to be more open to the things I love.

I’m dropping 80 per cent of my old friends – Eva Chris, actress

The year 2019 taught me never to depend on anyone. Rather, I should believe in myself and push myself. As the New year approaches, I want to dump the old habit of trying to please everyone. I want to focus majorly on my career and mind my business. I will also be dropping 80 per cent of some old friends who aren’t adding any value to my life.

I want to stop trusting like a fool – Stella Idika, actress

This year taught me to trust God more, talk to him first before taking any important decisions. December 31, I want to drop the habit of trusting like a fool and also maintain a very small circle.

I want to stop trying to please everybody – Nani Boi, filmmaker

The year 2019 taught me that it is never late for God to bless His people. Come 2020, I intend to drop the habit of trying to please everyone. Yes, it is a habit for me. My new year resolution is to ensure that I put smiles on the faces of people every day. 2019 taught me that it is never too late for God to bless His people.

Fake friends are everywhere – Omalicha Elom, actress

I learned a lot this year. First, that friends will only stay when the relationship is beneficial to them. Then again, no one wants to be identified with a nobody. Next year I am working on myself against anger and over thinking. I want to take everything by force and live life unapologetically.

I want to fall in love in 2020 – Chesan Nze, actress

This year, I learned to be focused on my goals, stay away from conflicts, be prayerful and mind my business. Next year I want to drop old habits of replying texts late. I also want to greatly expand my career goals and probably fall in love.