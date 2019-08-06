Nigeria’s home-based Eagles will lock horns with their Togolese counterparts in the second round of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers over two legs.

Togo set up the meeting against the 2018 CHAN runners-up, Nigeria, following their victory over Benin Republic. The match-up ended 1-0 in favour of the Hawks over two legs.

The first-leg of the Togo vs Nigeria CHAN qualifiers will be held in Lome on the weekend of September 20–22, while the reverse fixture will be decided in Nigeria during the weekend of October 18-20.