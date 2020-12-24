A Chieftain and Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Sir Marc Inyanagbo Wabara, has urged Christians to use the Christmas season to continue to pray for the leadership of the country and all Nigerians.

In a Christmas message, Wabara, the ‘Enyi’ Abia, felicitated with the Christians on the occasion of the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

He said, ” Our God, who has brought us this far, will continue to strengthen us, as we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, and look forward, excitedly, to a new year “.