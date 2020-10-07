The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has reiterated its commitment to providing improved service quality to its customers. This is as it joined other service-oriented organisations across the globe in commemorating this year’s Customer Service Week (CSW).

The annual weeklong event which kicked off on Monday with the theme: “Dream Team”, reflects the importance of teamwork in providing excellent service to customers and further underscoring the impact of good customer service to the success and growth of any organisation.

While declaring this year’s Customer Service Week event open, the Managing Director/CEO, EEDC, Okey Nwosu, in his message to staff on Monday, reminded them that excellent customer service is a nonnegotiable right of the customer.

According to him, EEDC was using the opportunity presented by the Customer Service Week to reach out to its customers through various channels, to appreciate them and reaffirm its commitment towards providing quality and improved services.