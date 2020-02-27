Qualifiers in team events for the 2020 Delta State Schools Sports Festival tagged: ‘Greater Delta Sports 2020’ have emerged.

The schools that qualified for female basketball are Asagba Mixed Secondary School, Asaba; Onoriode International School, Ughelli; Don-Domingos College, Warri, while Zappa Basic Secondary School, Asaba; Onoriode International School, Ughelli; Don-Domingos College, Warri got the tickets in the male category.

In female volleyball, Institute of Continuing Education (ICE), Sapele; Ezemu Girls Grammar School, Ubulu-Uku and Final Touch Secondary School, Ozoro qualified, just as St. Peters Clevers College, Aghalokpe, Isho Mixed Secondary School, Ubulu-Uku, and Good Shepherd Secondary School, Ozoro snatched the tickets in the male category.

Only four teams qualified for the hockey competition. St. Michael’s College, Oleh, and Osadenis Mixed Secondary School, Asaba will participate in the male event, while Emore Grammar School, Oleh, and Great Favour Montessori School, Issele-Azagba will battle it out in female hockey.

In handball, male and female teams from Emore Grammar School, Oleh; Osadenis Mixed Secondary School, Asaba and Otovwodo Grammar School, Ughelli, all qualified for the finals.