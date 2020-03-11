Ten gold medals were won in the junior and senior long distance races on the first day of the ongoing 2020 Delta State Schools Sports Festival, holding inside the main bowl of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, in Asaba.

Oghenemaro Iyede of Oyede Comprehensive High School won two of the medals in male 3,000 metres and 5,000 metres.

Gariaghan Otujvemi of Otu-Jeremi Secondary School won gold medal in the male 3,000m. The silver and bronze medals went to Okorigba Moses of Afisere Secondary School, and Dugbo Clinton of Oweka Secondary School, respectively.

Other gold medalists are Etemu Omovigho of Uwheru Grammar School in female 3,000m and Ogheneghalumeno B. of Illeulogbo Grammar School, Owhelogbo in female 3,000m.

Also, in the same category are Umoh Blessing of Esemese Primary School Ibusa, female1,500m, Alupilo Goodluck of Omenta Primary School, Okpe, male 1,500m, Ebule Emmanuel of Comprehensive Secondary School, Ogwashi Uku male 1,500, Emovwarhe Christopher of Ekiugbo Grammar School, male 1,500m and Alex Victoria of Final Touch International School, female 5,000m.

Meanwhile, in the female category of badminton, Miss Chukwu Precious of St. Peter’s and Mary Secondary School will meet Miss Frances Damascus of Mabel Hill International School, Okpanam, in the final.

Similarly, Chukwu Chinedu of St. Peter’s and Mary School, Asaba, defeated Eze Valentine of Good Shepard Catholic Boys School, Oyede, Isoko South Local Government Area, to book a date with Ogodogwu Jonathan of Government Model Secondary School, Asaba, in the male category of badminton.

In female handball, Osadenis Mixed Secondary School, Asaba, on Monday, defeated Emore Grammar School, Oleh, 21-9. Same day, at Okpanam, Osadenis Mixed Secondary School, Asaba, beat St. Michael’s College, Olmedals by a lone goal in male hockey.