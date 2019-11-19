Appropriation Bill for Edo of N177.6 billion, yesterday scaled second reading on the floor of the House of Assembly.

Governor Godwin Obaseki had on November 13 presented the budget estimate of N177.6 billion to the Assembly for consideration.

Leading the debate for the passage of the bill, House Leader, Roland Asoro, said the budget proposal would enable the government to complete all ongoing projects.

Asoro said the budget was well-structured to cater for the infrastructure and educational needs of the people.

Asoro said: “The emphasis is on completion of ongoing projects and was designed in such a way it touches all constituencies in terms of road construction and provisions of social amenities to the people.”

Emmanuel Agbaje supporting, also noted the figures in the budget estimate holistically captured the needs of the people.

“The bill has not only effectively captured the challenges, but will help the state governor to complete ongoing projects and consolidate on his achievements,’’ Agbaje said.

Other lawmakers, in their contributions, supported the bill and argued in favour of its quick passage.

The Speaker, Francis Okiye, said the passage of the bill would enhance the implementation of the new minimum wage, state security trust fund, and execution of constituency projects among others.

The speaker thereafter, directed the Clerk, Yahaya Omogbai, to record the bill as having passed second reading.