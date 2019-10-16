Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday, presented a budget proposal of N257.9 billion for 2020 to the House of Assembly.

The budget is tagged: “The 2020 Budget of Progressive Renewal.”

El-Rufai, who was represented by acting Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, also announced free and compulsory education for primary and secondary school students as from 2020.

He warned that no child would be allowed to roam the streets during school hours next year.

“Free education up to senior secondary level was previously enjoyed only by female students, while boys had theirs guaranteed only up to junior secondary level. From 2020, every child in Kaduna is required to have 12 years of free, compulsory primary and secondary education,” he said.

While N257.9 bilion is the proposed budget for the year, about N190.03 billion has been earmarked for capital expenditure.

“The summary clearly shows that our priorities in 2020 are human capital development and physical infrastructure. We have announced a commitment to expand access to education. That is why from 2020 education becomes free till the completion of secondary or Technical/Vocational E (TVE),” said El-Rufai.

On education, the governor said a Technical/Vocational Education Bill (TVEB) presented to the House will enable the conversion of Business Apprenticeship Training Centres (BATCs) into Technical, Vocational Education and Training Colleges with boarding facilities and community-based governance framework

El-Rufai also spoke on a series of bills geared at improving service deliver in 2020.

“Public Service Bill will entrench our reform and revitalization efforts and ensure uniformity and clarity in the administration of public service; Health Facilities Management and Regulation Bill will enable tighter oversight regarding the establishment, registration and regulation of every type of public and private health facilities; Primary Health Care Development Amendment (or re-enactment) Bill to update the PHCDA/PHCUOR law enacted in September 2015, paving way for influx of coordinated donor support to immunisation and primary healthcare programs.”

Others are “Social Protection Bill, Chieftaincy and Traditional Councils bill; Employment Promotion Bill; State Universal Basic Education Bill; and Family Court and Small Claims Court (Establishment) Bills.

“As we strengthen governance in the second term, we will vigorously implement the Putting People First agenda. We will continue to promote the interest of ordinary people, promote equal opportunity and attract investments.”