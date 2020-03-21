The 2020 edition of the FHA Lawn Tennis Club Ladder Tournament/Games has been scheduled to hold at the FHA Lawn Tennis Club court, Festac Town, Lagos State from 23rd March to April 4, 2020.

The competition organized by Federal Housing Authority Lawn Tennis Club and sponsored by Seahorse Lubricant will see participants competing for honours in different sports such as tennis (singles, doubles and veterans), swimming, table tennis and draughts game.

Speaking in Lagos on Tuesday, CEO Seahorse Lubricant, Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo said that the winners will be rewarded with various medals, gifts and trophies.

The president of the club, Barr Ugo Ewelaku said that the club is encouraging cooperate organizations to register their staff in the club, according to him, “this will help to build their fitness and alerts in their field endeavors. Individuals are also welcome because the club is affordable.

“We are putting some innovations this year. We were able to travel to United States last year and all the experience we garnered there will be put into use in this year’s edition. We have renovated our swimming pool, it is wider now and accommodates more people. We have gotten new table tennis too.”